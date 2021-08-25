Rapid test shortage in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is currently seeing a shortage of Covid-19 rapid testing at the same time the county is seeing a surge in people looking to get tested. Due to a delay in shipment of testing supplies coupled with prioritizing D51 schools, Mesa County Public Health has put a pause on offering a rapid test, or otherwise known as a “cue test” in which you’d typically receive results in twenty minutes.

With school back in session the county is seeing a surge in cases among children and adults. D51 protocol states if a child is experiencing any symptoms they have to get tested and so the health department is prioritizing schools to receive the rapid tests in order to help with a successful school year.

Delayed results can hinder efforts to contain the spread of the virus and interfere with attendance at work, school or other activities that require proof of a negative test. Testing shortages and logjams complicated efforts to contain Covid-19 surges further. Before this most recent surge rapid testing sites typically would see eighty people a day. Now, those numbers have more than doubled as they are now seeing two hundred people each day.

Mesa County Public Health states that while they are short on the cue tests, they do have plenty of the PCR tests which take 36 to 48 hours to receive results. With the new surge, Covid testing sites are asking that you pre register ahead of time in order to get through lines faster.

