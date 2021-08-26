District 51 accepting preschool applications for the 2021-22 school year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51 has announced there are still openings available for preschool programs for the 2021-22 school year.

Applications are accepted year-round and acceptance into the programs is based upon availability and eligibility. Parents or guardians who wish to enroll their child in one of the open programs can apply if their child will be three or four years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021.

Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the Hawthorne Building located at 410 Hill Ave.

In compliance with the Colorado Preschool Program, applicants must have significant risk factors as defined by the state in order to be eligible for D51 preschool programming. Three-year-olds must have at least three significant risk factors and four-year-olds must have at least one significant risk factor in order to apply. A list of risk factors can be found on the Colorado Department of Education’s website.

All D51 preschool programs are free and are offered for three hours each day Monday through Thursday. Both Morning and afternoon sessions are available.

D51 offers preschool programming at 22 of their elementary schools. Chipeta, Pomona, and Scenic do not offer preschool programming.

Parents can mark their first and second choice of preschool programming on their application. While preschool classrooms are currently full at nine elementary schools (Appleton, Loma, Mesa View, Monument Ridge, Nisley, Pear Park, Rim Rock, Rocky Mt., and Shelledy), spots could open up if a student drops from the program. Preschool applications are also being accepted for district-affiliated sites Crossroads Academy in Grand Junction and Little Blossoms in Palisade.

For more information about D51 Preschool Programming, please contact D51 Early Childhood Education at (970) 254-5429.

