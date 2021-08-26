Advertisement

Divorced parents clashing over Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccine still in testing for kids under 12
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some divorced parents are facing a challenge: What to do when one parent wants the kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the other parent doesn’t. When it comes to cases about divorced parents fighting over vaccinations this is hardly a new topic. But now with the Covid-19 vaccine available for children twelve and up its adding a whole new element as decisions regarding this vaccine tend to be politically charged. Local attorneys say we can expect to see many cases like this over the next year or so.

According to those same attorneys, once two parents are divorced the right to consent to this sort of procedure requires both parents to agree. In other words, if one parent does not agree to it, then the other parent can stop the child from getting the vaccine. There are a few states that do allow for children 14 and older to make their own decision on vaccines. Colorado is not one of them. However typically at the age of twelve the child’s perspective should be taken into consideration.

