Governor Polis advocates for easier administration of COVID-19 tests

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the state’s recovery efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Polis had requested a meeting with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients and Colorado’s COVID Response team in order to ensure that the COVID-19 federal discussion in Washington, D.C. took into account the needs of Coloradans.

During the meeting, Gov. Polis advocated for two immediate steps to be taken. The first is to be granted the ability to administer flu shots using the same infrastructure that is used to administer COVID-19 booster shots. The second is the request for certain bureaucratic hurdles related to COVID-19 testing to be eliminated to help Colorado more easily access and administer COVID-19 tests.

“I had a productive conversation with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients where I had the opportunity to advocate for additional federal support for Colorado as we fight this pandemic,” said Governor Polis. “We have critical prevention tools in place like mask distribution and regular testing programs, but if we’re going to really put this pandemic behind us, we need more Coloradans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.”

During the meeting, Zients outlined the Biden administration’s short-term COVID-19 response priorities. These include:

Getting shots into as many unvaccinated arms as possible.

Preparing for distribution of the booster shot to all eligible Americans 12 and older.

Helping states manage the Delta variant, whether that be with hospital staff, capacity or antibody treatment.

During the meeting, Zients complimented Colorado’s success in testing for COVID-19 and for administering vaccinations. According to the governor’s office, as of today, 73% of Coloradans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For more information on where to get the vaccine, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.