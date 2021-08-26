Mesa Co. expected to meet Aug. 30 voting system deadline, says Commissioner Cody Davis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The deadline for Mesa Co. to replace its voting equipment and be ready to go for the upcoming November election is August. 30.

Commissioner Cody Davis is saying things are in good shape for this upcoming deadline. Ever since Colo. Sec. of State Jena Griswold decertified Mesa Co.’s voting systems citing security compromises, the county has needed to get all new equipment. According to Davis, voters should feel confident their ballots will be counted come November. The county chose to extend its contract with Dominion Voting Systems.

Davis explained that, “We have every confidence in Dominion, but we’re going to trust, and then we’re going to verify with all the things that we’ve put in place. So again nobody should have any fear about voting this fall. We want everybody, Republican, Independent, Democrat, we want them out there voting this fall.”

Multiple steps are getting put in place to ensure accurate vote counts, including cross-tabulation comparing the county’s Dominion machine counts to others. Davis asserted that, “We’re committed to a hand-count this fall, in addition to being electronically tabulated. We also want to cross-tabulate with clear ballot as well, and also we’re going to upload all images of these ballots online, so there’s four measures, usually we only have one, so there’s four measures this fall that we’re going to incorporate.”

According to Dominion voting systems’ website, “Multiple U.S. Government agencies and election customers across 28 states have conclusively affirmed that no voting system deleted, lost, or changed votes in the 2020 presidential election.”

Davis says the county will meet it’s Aug. 30 deadline to install its voting equipment. “We are extremely confident we’re going to hit that deadline, everything is in order and in line to be installed, on the ground, and the trusted build and the verification process done by the secretary of state all in time, we’ve got all our contracts done, this election this fall is going to go off without a hitch.”

Davis also shared information on where things stand with Mesa Co.’s Designated Election Official. With Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters stripped of election supervision power by Griswold, both the county and the Sec. of State put forth replacements, former Sec. of State Wayne Williams and Mesa Co. Treasurer Sheila Reiner. Davis says that while not official, it is sorted out and the county’s pick Williams is the D.O.E.

Davis added that the county got a good deal from Dominion for the new equipment in his view. The county received new image-uploading software for greater transparency and a Waiver of Claim for any improper action done in sharing Dominion software information by a county employee, in addition to no-cost machines.

