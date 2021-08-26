Advertisement

Mother confesses to killing 2 young children, Baltimore police say

By WJZ Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:58 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) - After police found the bodies of a young brother and sister decomposing in a Baltimore apartment, their mother allegedly confessed to killing them.

Baltimore City Police arrested 28-year-old Jamerria Hall after her children, 6-year-old Da’neria Thomas and 8-year-old Davin Thomas, were found dead Tuesday. Charges have not yet been announced.

“I’m just shocked. Nothing happens in this neighborhood. This is quiet. Nothing happens at all,” one neighbor said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jamerria Hall after her children, 6-year-old Da’neria Thomas and 8-year-old Davin Thomas, were found dead. Charges have not yet been announced.(Source: Social media, WJZ via CNN)

Police say someone called them to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore because something smelled bed. When officers arrived, they found the children’s decomposing bodies.

Police Commissioner Michael Harris says detectives were able to track down Hall and arrest her Wednesday morning. He says she confessed to the children’s murders.

“Our detectives worked really, really hard to locate her, and once she was located, she was brought in for questioning. Detectives did a phenomenal job and was able to extrapolate a confession from her that she is responsible for the death of her two children,” Harris said.

Officials are still working to figure out the exact cause and time of the children’s deaths. Harris says there are reports the children were seen alive as recently as last week.

“It’s a shock to me because as I said, the last time I saw them, they were happy little kids,” neighbor Wardell White said.

In a separate incident back in 2018, police confirm the children were reported missing, but they were later found with their mother at a local hospital.

Investigators will be looking into Hall’s background to see if she had any previous contacts with social services.

“We have to, and we will close any gap that enables tragedies like this to occur. This wasn’t drug related, this wasn’t violent groups or this wasn’t some random thing. And while we don’t know the details of the case, we know that two children are gone,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

