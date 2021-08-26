Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
The COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the unpredictability of the virus as it evolves,...
COVID-19 vaccine recommended for those previously infected with virus, says MCPH
Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
Design plan for GJFD's new Fire Station 3
Grand Junction Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station
COVID-19 testing sites
Rapid test shortage in Mesa County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Colorado Governor Jared Polis (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Governor Polis advocates for easier administration of COVID-19 tests
False claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 clearing stores shelves of...
Stores are running out of animal dewormer
It’s called “contingency management” and Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the federal government for...
California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober