Volunteers needed to complete trail on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, the Grand Valley Forest Ranger District, and Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive are working together to finish up the trail project they begin. They are currently looking for volunteers to help them complete the project.

They are continuing the work on the new connector in the Flowing Park area of the Grand Mesa, the goal is to connect the Dropoff Trail to the Flowing Park Trail. The connector is approximately 1.25 miles long and will offer another 3 miles of single track as an option when riding the Flowing Park/Indian Point Loop or a alternate for a short loop option with Dropoff Trail and Flowing Park Trail.

Workers are meeting at 9 a.m. at the Flowing Park Trailhead near the Flowing Park Reservoir on Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29

All volunteers will need to sign a waiver before starting. No experience is necessary as COPMOBA will be furnishing the crew leaders and tools.

Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive will be hosting a BBQ after the Saturday event at the staging area of Flowing Park Reservoir. Everyone who attends will receive a $30 gift certificate to the shop.

Volunteers needed for Trail work event on Grand Mesa (Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA))

Work on the trail includes light corridor clearing, defining the trail, and smoothing rocky areas in accordance with the flagged trail line.

Volunteers are required to have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), this includes work boots, pants, work gloves, long sleeve shirts, and eye protection.

It is recommended that volunteers also bring water, a lunch or snacks, bug spray, sunscreen, and a hat.

A meal will be provided at the end of trail work on Saturday, other meals will need to be self-provided.

Those who are interested in volunteering can RSVP on the COPMOBA - GVC Facebook Page or email trails@copmoba.org.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.