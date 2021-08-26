White River National Forest provides update to Hanging Lake

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The White River National Forest provided an update to the Hanging lake trail on Wednesday.

They announced that the trail would remain closed for the remainder of the 2021 season.

In July, Glenwood Canyon received heavy amounts of rainfall that triggered frequent mudslides. Unfortunately, some of the mudslides had an impact on the Hanging Lake trailhead.

They mentioned that there is a budget that will help with a primitive trail for next year and crew assessments. It will also help out with a long-term trail project.

The estimates they saw will be between $1.5 - $2 million.

“Our goal is to get people in here as soon as possible. There is a chance that there might be some level of operations in 2022 Next summer. You are not going to see a full operation a year from now, we don’t think that’s feasible. That’s really associated with the long term trail.” said Roger Poirer, White River National Forest Recreation Staff Officer.

The reasoning behind the primitive trail is to help create a temporary alternative to the current path that has been affected by mudslides in some areas.

“The current trail had been built many decades ago and it wasn’t built to accommodate the current volumes that we see right now,” said Poirer.

The long-term trail would be a two-year project that will be an entirely new route. It would be a more harrowing experience that would have no bridges.

This new trail would help accommodate the larger volumes that Hanging Lake receives during operating seasons.

