An extra 586 million gallons of water headed into Colo. rivers

The effort aims to help protect endangered fish species
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Orchard Mesa Irrigation District is working with a number of partners on a Colorado River water restoration project.

The Colorado Water Trust and Grand Valley Water Users Association are also leading the effort. An extra 586 million gallons of water, provided by an anonymous donor, will be flowing into waterways. The heightened water levels will help protect several endangered fish species, according to the Water Trust. Drought and other factors have impacted the river. The OMID is saying this will make a big difference.

According to Max Schmidt, manager of the OMID, ”Without water, a lot of our tourist business goes away. Touring my canal, they have all of the grapes, all the wineries, without water, that disappears. My best example is, if you live in Grand Junction, get on 24 Rd., drive north. When you cross the last canal, look at what you’ve got there. A desert. Without water, this is a desert.”

Water will be released from the Ruedi Reservoir and go into the Fryingpan, Roaring Fork, and Colorado Rivers.

