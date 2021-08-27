Advertisement

Aug 31st: Overdose Awareness Day

By Erin Crooks
Published: Aug. 27, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Worldwide, the last day of August marks Overdose Awareness Day. This day aims to bring understanding and knowledge of drug overdose, while also reducing the stigma that’s been tagged along with it.

We sat down with Dr. Ryan Jackman, Medical Director of St. Mary’s Integrated Addiction Medicine Clinic, to learn more about this day.

