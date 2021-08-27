Central Football Season Preview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Central Warriors kicked off their season vs the Montrose Indians Thursday night for our first football game of the season. They were looking to bounce back this year after a disappointing winless 0-6 season last year.

The team has been putting an emphasis on character this year at camp. We went out to a practice before their first game of the season and here’s what coach had to say: “It’s been really good you know during this offseason we really had a focus on character you know we even had leadership meetings in the off season and a pretty good summer workout and that’s sort of thing and so I think the kids are excited in here the last couple of weeks and it’s just been a blast couple of weeks and it’s just been a blast being around these guys.”

So the warriors, were looking pretty sharp at practice, they were trying to beat the Montrose Indians for the first time since 2016 over at Stocker Stadium on Thursday but came up short losing 46-6.

