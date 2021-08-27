Colo., Mesa Co. receiving opioid-related settlement dollars

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado is getting $400 million from a number of settlements related to the opioid epidemic. The announcement came from the Colo. Atty. Gen. Phil Weiser’s (D) office on Thursday.

Mesa Co., along with other Colorado municipalities, will get a portion of this settlement cash. Mesa Co. Commissioner Janet Rowland (R) explained how much, and where these dollars will go.

Mesa Co. stands to get an estimated $450,000 each year over the next 18 years as its portion of the settlements come through. Those funds will then be distributed across the Mesa Co. community, according to Commissioner Rowland. She described how, “We’ve put together a board that includes all the cities, Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Collbran, De Beque, Mesa County, law enforcement, the courts, Health and Human Services, and this is the group that will take the money that’s distributed from the Attorney General’s office and distribute it in the community to best address the opioid needs.”

The State of Colorado as a whole getting that $400 million figure from a number of sources, including, $300 million from Johnson & Johnson and drug distributors, $50 million from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, $25 million from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and $10 million from McKinsey & Co.

A.G. Weiser described these settlements as, “a once in a generation opportunity to build much-needed capacity to support drug treatment, recovery, and prevention and education programs.” Commissioner Rowland indicated where Mesa Co.’s funds may end up. “We’re hearing that recovery is needed more so than treatment, that there’s a pretty good number of treatment options, but that services to that continue in that recovery process, and peer support specialists, is really what’s lacking the most, and so we’re probably looking to fund our dollars there, and also on the prevention end. Whether that be in the schools with the young people or even prevention of adults, looking at different opportunities there.”

Commissioner Rowland expects county funds for opioid services to go out before the end of the year.

She is also saying that while opioids are a challenge in the county, meth and alcohol addiction problems are a concern as well. She expects that services set up to address the opioid epidemic can also be geared for these other addictions and their solutions.

According to the county, officials are currently in the process of looking at the data to see where funding can make the most impact.

