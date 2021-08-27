Final summer fine art festival to be celebrated at Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mountain Fine Art Festivals will be hosting their last fine art festival at Palisade. The festival is an opportunity for artists to showcase their work, for attendees to meet the artists, ask questions, obtain a quote for a commissioned piece, and to purchase art.

The Palisade Fine Art Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park located at West 8th St.

The event is family-friendly and free to all who want to attend.

The festival features handpicked top artists from across the country. This is the last fine art festival of the summer that will feature nationally recognized original artwork. There are 13 categories that artists can submit their work too, these include photography, ceramics, sculpture painting, and more. The event will also provide a venue for artists to sell their work to attendees.

For more information, please visit mountainartfestivals.com/.

