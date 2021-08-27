Garfield School District RE-2 makes transitions due to Covid outbreak

RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) -The trend of Covid outbreaks in schools continues on the Western slope. With several students testing positive for Covid in the last week, Garfield School District RE-2 has made some changes to two of their schools in Rifle. The district began the school year highly encouraging mask wearing for students and staff but didn’t make it required. Now, this past week after having three confirmed cases in a day and a half students at Rifle High School will have to wear masks for the next two weeks.

In Rifle, the protocol is not district wide but is decided school by school. One quarantine in 14-days places Rifle Middle School on Level One. That means heightening cleaning protocols and keeping a close eye on both student and staff absences. Meanwhile at Rifle High School, with three positive cases within 14 days, the school has escalated through the levels of protection and will have to amp it up to mask use.

The school district was one of seventeen percent of the school districts in Colorado that kept their students learning in person last year and the levels of safety remain in place so they can keep kids in the classroom this year too. In the event of widespread transmission there Is not A plan in place just yet, however any decision will be made with public health officials.

