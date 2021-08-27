Advertisement

Garfield School District RE-2 makes transitions due to Covid outbreak

Garfield Re-2 School District more classes transition online
Garfield Re-2 School District more classes transition online(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) -The trend of Covid outbreaks in schools continues on the Western slope. With several students testing positive for Covid in the last week, Garfield School District RE-2 has made some changes to two of their schools in Rifle. The district began the school year highly encouraging mask wearing for students and staff but didn’t make it required. Now, this past week after having three confirmed cases in a day and a half students at Rifle High School will have to wear masks for the next two weeks.

In Rifle, the protocol is not district wide but is decided school by school. One quarantine in 14-days places Rifle Middle School on Level One. That means heightening cleaning protocols and keeping a close eye on both student and staff absences. Meanwhile at Rifle High School, with three positive cases within 14 days, the school has escalated through the levels of protection and will have to amp it up to mask use.

The school district was one of seventeen percent of the school districts in Colorado that kept their students learning in person last year and the levels of safety remain in place so they can keep kids in the classroom this year too. In the event of widespread transmission there Is not A plan in place just yet, however any decision will be made with public health officials.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51
Four D51 schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks
Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.
An extra 586 million gallons of water headed into Colo. rivers
Construction theft
Construction industry thefts in Grand Junction

Latest News

A brand new senior living development in Rifle that provides affordable housing for those 55...
New affordable senior living comes to Rifle
Palisade Fine Art Festival 2021
Final summer fine art festival to be celebrated at Palisade
Palisade Fine Art Festival 2021
Palisade Fine Art Festival 2021
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Governor Jared Polis orders flags to be lowered to half-staff