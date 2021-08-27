New affordable senior living comes to Rifle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A brand new senior living development in Rifle that provides affordable housing for those 55 and older will have its grand opening this Wednesday.

It’s the first senior living center of its kind to come to the area in ten years and is welcomed as Rifle lacks a lot of affordable senior housing. The property provides easy access to the area’s services so seniors don’t have to go far and is located conveniently near Rifle’s Senior Center.

They were able to break ground on the property in May of 2020 and even with Covid managed to stay mostly on track to open on time. The building has 50 one bedroom apartments.

