Residents meet with Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel visited the Octopus coffee on Thursday.

Residents in the city were able to meet him and discuss issues that they had on their minds.

Some of the discussions were housing for the homeless, city council members, and marijuana regulations.

The event lasted for about an hour, and residents encourage others to come out to events like McDaniels.

“I think that more citizens need to take this opportunity, and meet with their city councilmen, meet with their county commissioners, and meet with any politicians that they can, so that way they can have their needs addressed,” said Robert Ballard, a Grand Junction resident.

There will be a similar style meeting that will be happening on Monday, August 30.

Residents have an opportunity to engage in conversation with City Manager Greg Canton, provide feedback on the city programs and services, and answer questions.

The event will occur at Octopus Coffee (759 Horizon Dr.) from 11 am - 12 pm.

There is no RSVP to attend the meeting, and it is open to everyone.

