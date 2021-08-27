Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Gun Club closes its doors

Rocky Mountain Gun Club is Western Colorado’s largest, most advanced public indoor shooting facility.
Rocky Mountain Gun Club
Rocky Mountain Gun Club(KKCO 11 News)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After seven years in the Grand Valley, the Rocky Mountain Gun Club has announced they will be closing their doors.

According to a statement on their website, their mission is to “provide a world class, safe and comfortable place for gun and archery enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to shoot, train and acquire shooting related products and knowledge at a reasonable price.”

In a statement released by RMGC, they cite the challenges of 2020 and 2021 as leading them to make the decision to close.

Rocky Mountain Gun Club
Rocky Mountain Gun Club(KKCO 11 News)

As the gun club closes they offer a few answers on questions and concerns residents may have.

Retail Store:

RMGC will be open on Friday, Aug. 27 from 12 to 6 p.m.. There will be a Going Out of Business Sale from Tuesday, Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 4 from 12 to 6 p.m. RMGC encourages residents to stop by and take advantage of their discounted prices.

Memberships:

RMGC will offer full reimbursement of unused membership dues as store credit or 50% as cash.

NFA items:

RMGC will conduct a full inventory and contact each customer individually once they have collaborated with another licensed dealer to accommodate the transfer of items.

Consignments:

RMGC will contact each consignee individually to schedule returning their items.

RV and Boat Storage:

RMGC will contact each tenant individually to make plans.

For more information, please visit rmgcgj.com/.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51
Four D51 schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks
Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.
An extra 586 million gallons of water headed into Colo. rivers
Construction theft
Construction industry thefts in Grand Junction

Latest News

I-70
Contractor to begin repairs on I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Garfield Re-2 School District more classes transition online
Garfield School District RE-2 makes transitions due to Covid outbreak
A brand new senior living development in Rifle that provides affordable housing for those 55...
New affordable senior living comes to Rifle
Palisade Fine Art Festival 2021
Final summer fine art festival to be celebrated at Palisade