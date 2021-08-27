Rocky Mountain Gun Club closes its doors
Rocky Mountain Gun Club is Western Colorado’s largest, most advanced public indoor shooting facility.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After seven years in the Grand Valley, the Rocky Mountain Gun Club has announced they will be closing their doors.
According to a statement on their website, their mission is to “provide a world class, safe and comfortable place for gun and archery enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to shoot, train and acquire shooting related products and knowledge at a reasonable price.”
In a statement released by RMGC, they cite the challenges of 2020 and 2021 as leading them to make the decision to close.
As the gun club closes they offer a few answers on questions and concerns residents may have.
Retail Store:
RMGC will be open on Friday, Aug. 27 from 12 to 6 p.m.. There will be a Going Out of Business Sale from Tuesday, Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 4 from 12 to 6 p.m. RMGC encourages residents to stop by and take advantage of their discounted prices.
Memberships:
RMGC will offer full reimbursement of unused membership dues as store credit or 50% as cash.
NFA items:
RMGC will conduct a full inventory and contact each customer individually once they have collaborated with another licensed dealer to accommodate the transfer of items.
Consignments:
RMGC will contact each consignee individually to schedule returning their items.
RV and Boat Storage:
RMGC will contact each tenant individually to make plans.
For more information, please visit rmgcgj.com/.
