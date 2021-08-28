Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old, 5-year-old out of Florida

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing kids out of Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Six-year-old Zain Obidy and five-year-old Zaynah Obidy were last seen on Friday in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Zain is described to be 4 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Zaynah is described to be 3 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds.

Both children have brown eyes and brown hair. A description of what they were last seen wearing was not given nor was a photo of the children provided.

They are believed to be in the company of 36-year-old Max Carias-Carillo. It’s reported he is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes. Carias-Carillo has a very thick beard but no mustache and is said to be bald.

A photo of Carias-Carillo was provided.

They may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 535 with the Florida license plate number PJH1B, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If located, authorities advice against approaching Carias-Carillo or the kids and to call 911 or the Broward County Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4226

