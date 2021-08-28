Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl taken from Colorado Springs

(CBI)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An AMBER Alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday night.

Authorities say Ezaria was last seen Friday afternoon and believe she is with her father, Earther Lee Glover Jr., 50.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a black sedan.

Glover is considered armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Springs Police say Glover was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend and at one point, fired shots at her and her 10-year-old daughter.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51
Four D51 schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks
Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.
An extra 586 million gallons of water headed into Colo. rivers
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
Construction theft
Construction industry thefts in Grand Junction

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys
Inbound scale at Mesa County Landfill to have maintenance project starting on Monday, August 30.
Mesa County Landfill to start maintenance project