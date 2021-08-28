The Friday Night Blitz - Week One, August 27
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from the first week of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Montrose 46, GJ Central 6
Coronado 36, Grand Junction 7
Palisade 35, Rifle 3
Olathe 8, Grand Valley 8
Summit 0, Delta 27
Highlands Ranch 17, Fruita 42
Center 8, North Fork 42
