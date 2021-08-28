Advertisement

Delta Library headed for new location

The Delta Co. Sheriff’s Office will take over the library’s old location
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Delta is getting a new location for its library.

The library will move from its current spot in a historic building on W. 6th St. to the old City Market building at 6th and Meeker Sts. With plans in place for the library building to be freed up, the Delta Co. Sheriff’s Office intends to move in. That way, the county can expand its jail capacity by using space in the current sheriff’s office building. The county is saying these changes have been in the works for the past three years.

Delta Co. Commissioner Don Suppes explained that, ”We got the City of Delta involved, and we’ve had numerous meetings to try to discuss the feasibility of how to make this happen. Recently, the school district decided to sell the City Market building across Main St., and it kind of opened up that window for us.”

The county expects the library’s new facility to be operated with fewer staff than the current space to help address revenue issues.

