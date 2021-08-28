Advertisement

Mesa County Landfill to start maintenance project

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Landfill will be starting a maintenance project that will add some delays for customers.

The inbound scale used for commercial cars will be closed on August 30 and last until Tuesday, September 7.

The maintenance project will add a corrosion-resistant coating to prepare it for winter. Once the coat is applied, it will take a week to cure completely.

Residents who use the landfill should expect delays. Incoming traffic will use the scale used for garbage trucks and other high-profile vehicles.

Mesa County Landfill recommends residents hold off on bringing in the trash to avoid backups and delays.

They also mention putting trash in dumpsters that city garbage trucks will pick up if possible.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51
Four D51 schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks
Developer says millions in project funding is secured
New affordable housing apartment complex in the works for Grand Junction
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.
An extra 586 million gallons of water headed into Colo. rivers
Several displaced after house fire
Several displaced after multi-unit house fire in Clifton
Construction theft
Construction industry thefts in Grand Junction

Latest News

Big Girl, pictured on the left, is originally from the Sand Wash Basin.
Concerned Delta Co. resident, BLM on Sand Wash Basin wild horse gather
Western Colorado Senior Games adds health fair for residents who want a free skin cancer...
Parks and Recreation host annual senior games
The current Delta Library building on W. 4th St. in Delta, Colo.
Delta Library headed for new location
Hay theft
Agriculture theft and vandalism in Grand Junction