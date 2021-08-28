Advertisement

Parks and Recreation host annual senior games

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation have been hosting their event called Western Colorado Senior Games.

In their 20th year, the annual event is a weeklong event for those 50 years and older.

On Friday, they held a health fair, where the public could get a free skin cancer screening, COVID-19 vaccine, and learn about Medicare.

In addition, to the health fair, this event brought other activities to seniors.

With 218 participants this year, activities for seniors included horseshoes, Bachi, swimming, track and field, bowling, and more.

The event got funded by sponsors that make it accessible for most activities. However, some games like bowling can require an additional fee.

The oldest member to attend this year is 100 years old.

If you would like to view the remaining schedule for the event, you can head to the Grand Junction website by clicking here.

