Martial Arts Research Systems of Colorado holds Back to School Bash

MARS back to school bash
MARS back to school bash(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:20 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Martial Arts Research Systems of Colorado, or MARS for short, held a back to school bash event today for kids to come celebrate being back to school as well as some normalcy.

“It’s not all about martial arts in general,” said Manager Jasmine Vanderpool. “That’s great for self defense but at the same time there’s a lot of benefits you can get from martial arts. Instilling the discipline practices, the positive mindset that they learn, so we try to in a sense raise our kids up emotionally & mentally.”

The back to school bash was open to all kids age 3-14 with the goal of allowing the kids to invite their new friends from school and socialize. It was castles and dragons themed with self defense demonstrations using foam and pool noodles to do dynamic weapon sparring. They also had a parkour area to work on agility as well as a bouncy house.

“What we’re trying to offer, not only with the self defense that we’re incorporating into the theme today, but a lot of just normality,” said Vanderpool. “These kids have been out for a while, and with that mental wellness and all that is going to be thrown in here as well. Because they’re just having a great time & getting back to what they know.”

MARS is a blended style of modern style martial arts. It has overall been a great escape for kids and their families throughout the pandemic to give them a healthy outlet.

“We look at character development skills for our kids, we look at empowering our youth,” says Vanderpool. “Especially with what they see in society, we want to make sure they have the fortitude to be able to move into or transition whether it’s going to college, high school, or their first job. So we build little leaders at a young age. We teach them self defense to build up their confidence, but it’s not just about the punching & kicking. A lot of it’s the character development that we try to instill.”

MARS offers adult classes as well. For stress relief or Fitness programs. They have a lot of clients who are mothers who take advantage of taking classes at the same time as their kids.

“We got them into it for self defense for when they’re older, they’ll know how to protect themselves,” said member Christi Walker. “As females, it’s super important for them to know how to protect themselves. So we got them in for the confidence and their confidence has skyrocketed in about a year that we’ve been doing it. It’s a family thing that we come do every week. And they look forward to it, my husband looks forward to it, and I look forward to it.”

For more information, visit https://grandjunctionmartialarts.com/

