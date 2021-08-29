Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

