Construction Crews begin work to make permanent repairs on I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Colorado-based Lawrence construction has been contracted by the Colorado Department of Transportation to undertake the damage assessment and reconstruction of I-70 as part of the Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project.

CDOT says drivers should expect delays, as well as intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as repairs are made to the interstate. The majority of these repairs will be at mile post 123.5, at the Blue Gulch location, where debris caused considerable damage.

“We are encouraged to get this project kicked off and have a contractor that mobilized so quickly and is using a plethora of local help,” said CDOT Executive Director, Shoshana Lew. “We understand how impactful the closures of the canyon are on the local economy. Governor Polis has been clear that he wants everything completed before Thanksgiving, and we are optimistic we will have the interstate back open to four lanes at this location by the end of November.”

CDOT says at mile post 123.5, crews are excavating debris surrounding a concrete box culver which runs below the interstate, which was severely damaged in the mudslide. Crews are working to determine how much debris is inside the culvert as well as the extent of the damage and repairs that will be needed.

Travel Impacts

CDOT says drivers can expect some delays traveling through the canyon. Work is currently scheduled, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Several night closures will be put in place as crews work on repairs that would otherwise be too difficult to perform under the normal flow of daytime traffic. CDOT says the closures will impact one direction of travel at time and locals and visitors will be notified of these closures at least 72 hours in advance.

CDOT is also urging drivers to drive the posted speed limits through the construction zone, leave plenty of driving space between you and the car in front of you and avoid all distractions.

The current phase of the I-70 repair project is estimated at $6.1m.

