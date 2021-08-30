Advertisement

Douglas Fire burning in Rio Blanco County

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m. smoke was reported in the Douglas Creek area off of Highway 139, approximately 20 miles south of Rangely. The Bureau of Land Management and Rangely Fire responded to the fire report.

Crews have been ordered to assist in fighting the fire, but resources are scarce due to other wildland fires.

The fire has warranted road closures on Rio Blanco County Road 28 and 128, it currently covers 123 acres and is 0% contained. Lightning has been named the official cause.

Smoke is visible from Rio Blanco County Road 5, Highway 64 and 139, Rangely, and Meeker, and a smoke advisory is in place. The advisory is expected to extend to the rural areas of Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco County.

Officials say wildfire behavior is largely contingent upon weather and fuel conditions, the potential for fire activity remains high.

