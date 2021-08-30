Advertisement

Florida judge asked to block enforcement of ‘anti-riot’ law passed after BLM protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against...
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is considering claims that a new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing Monday to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

DeSantis signed the so-called anti-riot bill into law in April.

He had urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to weed fire near the Bookcliffs.
Crews respond to Wild Horse Fire burning on the Book Cliffs
Anti-mandate protest
Anti-mandate group holds a new protest
I-70
Contractor to begin repairs on I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Big Girl, pictured on the left, is originally from the Sand Wash Basin.
Concerned Delta Co. resident, BLM on Sand Wash Basin wild horse gather
Hay theft
Agriculture theft and vandalism in Grand Junction

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
Judge Joel Yates' sentence for Cristhian Bahena Rivera was mandatory for a first-degree murder...
Mollie Tibbetts' killer gets life in prison
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat...
Taliban guard says last US planes have left Kabul
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Thousands rush to flee Lake Tahoe resort city as fire nears