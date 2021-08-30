Mesa County’s Designated Election Official named

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Commissioners have approved an agreement, naming Wayne Williams as the county’s Designated Election Official. Williams is already on the ground working and county officials say that with his help locally they have already met every deadline needed and anticipate meeting each deadline prior to the upcoming November election.

A Designated Election Official is a person responsible for running elections for a local government, like a municipality or a county. They make determinations regarding elections issues. The county understands there are people who have concerns with the election equipment and hand counting so this fall Mesa County plans to do both to ensure every single vote is accounted for correctly.

Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold proceeded with a lawsuit to remove Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official. This action seeks to legally bar Peters. In the filing, the Office requests that Wayne Williams be appointed in Peters’ place and Sheila Reiner be appointed as the Director of Elections for Mesa County. This confirms what Mesa County commissioners felt all along, that Wayne is the right person for the job.

The Secretary of State’s office took legal action because although they can require supervision of a county clerk’s conduct, they cannot remove a sitting county clerk from acting as the Designated Election Official. This process comes after the Secretary of State reported a breach in security protocol in Mesa County. The investigation are ongoing.

