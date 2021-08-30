SummitWest Care holds golf tournament fundraiser at Adobe Creek

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SummitWest Care held their 1st Annual Golf tournament fundraiser today at Adobe Creek Golf Course.

SummitWest Care, formerly known as HomeCare of the Grand Valley, relies on the community for funds to care for post-rehab skilled care and pediatric newborn care, in order to keep patients home and healthy.

The organization is growing and so are their needs to be able to care for their growing patients. Adobe Creek golf course is known for hosting fundraisers for local businesses. All golf entry fees as well as a silent auction and the proceeds from that goes towards Summitwest Care.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.