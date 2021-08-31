75% of adults in Colorado have received their first shot of the COVID-19 Vaccine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 75% of Coloradans age 18 and older (3,381,447 people) and 73% of all eligible Coloradans age 12 and older (3,628,890 people) have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over the past week, Colorado averaged 4,314 vaccinations per day among Coloradans age 12 and older.

Governor Jared Polis, along with officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, weighed in on these numbers.

“This is a pivotal moment for our community as Coloradans continue to make progress in the fight against COVID-19 and dangerous and contagious variants like the Delta. More and more people are getting off the sidelines and protecting themselves. But we need more Coloradans to safeguard their health and the health of their loved ones against this deadly virus so I urge Coloradans to get the safe, effective, and FDA-approved vaccine,” said Gov. Polis. “Get vaccinated today to protect our progress, safeguard in-person learning for our students, and to help our economy build back better.”

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone! So many Coloradans are doing their part. We are all in the pandemic together, and we can only get out of it by working together,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department Public Health and Environment. “While we are definitely moving in the right direction when it comes to vaccines, we aren’t going to let up until every Coloradan who may want a vaccine gets one. Now is the time. Vaccines are free, and no insurance, ID, or appointment are required to get vaccinated.”

“We know that vaccines are extremely effective at protecting us from severe COVID-19, hospitalization, or death. With the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, now’s the time to make sure you’re protected so we can stop the spread of this virus. Vaccines should be used alongside other public health guidance like washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask when you’re in public indoors and keeping your distance from others when you’re out and about,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, CDPHE.

To locate a vaccination center, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

For more information on the Colorado Comeback Cash program, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/coloradocomebackcash.

For updates on COVID-19, please visit covid19.colorado.gov.

