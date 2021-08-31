Boulder woman attacked by moose near Winter Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a call of a woman who was attacked by a cow moose while walking near Winter Park. The attack occurred on Sunday, Aug. 29 and is just one of multiple moose attacks this year.

The victim, a woman from Boulder, was attacked between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. She was walking in the dark on Little Vasquez Road (USFS Road 156) just west of Winter Park. The woman reported that the moose had knocked her down twice. After the second attack, the woman played dead. The moose then left and the woman hiked out to the medical center in Granby. She was treated for injuries to her back, leg, and wrist.

“She was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we suspect she walked right into the moose,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Trails next to water often make for a great hiking experience, but they’re also often near great moose habitat. Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and be extra cautious when walking in close proximity to willows and thick habitat.”

“This is the second moose conflict we’ve had near Winter Park in less than a week,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Jacob Kay. “This incident is a good reminder for folks to give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors.”

CPW recommends that hikers practice the Leave No Trace Principle and Plan Ahead and Prepare.

Moose conflicts should be reported to the nearest CPW office, the list of locations can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.