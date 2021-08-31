Advertisement

Colorado National Monument sees huge uptick in visitors since the start of the pandemic

Visitors at Colorado National Monument
Visitors at Colorado National Monument(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado National Monument has had a busy summer, in both their campground & day use hiking areas.

But it’s not just this summer that has seen a huge uptick. The volume of visitors has increased by 15% over the last 2 years. And it is believed to be due to the increase in outdoor recreational activities since the start of the pandemic. Bus traffic has also increased to the monument this year. So far this year they have had 27 busses compared to just 1 last year.

”We do think that some of the increase that we’ve had over the last 2 years has been COVID related,” said Colorado National Monument Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson. “People looking for additional places to recreate outside. Some of the vacation plans that a lot of the people make, whether it’s on cruise ships or to other locations may not have been available to them this year.”

Although their capacity has not been reached, their parking has been limited. So they encourage people to come early in the morning or later in the afternoon to assure a parking spot without having to circle or wait.

