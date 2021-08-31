Advertisement

Election equipment arrives in Mesa County

Election equipment arrives in Mesa County
Election equipment arrives in Mesa County(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The new election equipment for Mesa County has arrived today as required by the deadline set by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The imposed deadline was set so the county would have time to get November ballots to military and overseas voters.

Wayne Williams, the newly appointed Designated Election Official was there during the installment and states he is grateful for the confidence the commissioners have put in him to provide a fair election. Williams also emphasized with his experience in elections he can get done what needs to be done and will be working hard to deliver a transparent and fair election this fall for the citizens of Mesa County.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-mandate protest
Anti-mandate group holds a new protest
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.
An extra 586 million gallons of water headed into Colo. rivers
Some in attendance carried American flags, signs, or candles as a sign of their support.
Son of Montrose resident among servicemen killed in Afghanistan
Margaret Tompkins, RN, pictured on the left, was among those protesting on Monday.
Vaccine requirement protests continue in Grand Junction
Fire at CORRecycling, Inc.
CORRecycling releases statement regarding fire from Monday

Latest News

Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Family Health West cancels meet and greet events with CEO
Crews are responding to weed fire near the Bookcliffs.
Crews expect full containment of Wild Horse Fire by end of day
Flags placed out to represent those lost from overdoses
Overdose Awareness Day
The Federal Trade Commission is warning of yet another round of scam phone calls claiming your...
Social Security Card no longer required at DMV