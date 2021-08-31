Election equipment arrives in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The new election equipment for Mesa County has arrived today as required by the deadline set by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The imposed deadline was set so the county would have time to get November ballots to military and overseas voters.

Wayne Williams, the newly appointed Designated Election Official was there during the installment and states he is grateful for the confidence the commissioners have put in him to provide a fair election. Williams also emphasized with his experience in elections he can get done what needs to be done and will be working hard to deliver a transparent and fair election this fall for the citizens of Mesa County.

