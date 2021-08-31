Family Health West cancels meet and greet events with CEO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Korrey Klein, M.D. Family Health West President and Chief Executive Officer, was set to host two meet and greet events in the upcoming weeks to allow the public a chance to speak with him and provide feedback.

FHW says these meet and greets were for the purpose of hearing more from community members about the services they currently utilize and what they would like to see in the future from FHW.

“As I near the time to do strategic planning with my hospital board, I also want to hear from residents and the community about how we are doing at Family Health West,” Klein said. “I find I get really great feedback from people when I talk to them one-on-one or in small groups and find out what services they already utilize with us and what services they would like to see us implement.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the following meet and greet events are canceled.

Canceled Meet and Greet Events:

Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Fruita Rec (Community) Center, located at 324 N. Coulson St. in Fruita

Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at Aspen Street Coffee, located at 136 E. Aspen Ave. in Fruita

FHW apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to those who planned to attend one or both of these events. They say they will reschedule these events at a later date.

Residents are still able to provide feedback by emailing marketing@fhw.org before Sept. 15. They can also provide feedback for the FHW Board and future strategic planning with Klein through the Community Feedback Form.

