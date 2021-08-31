Mosquito numbers dropping significantly in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand River Mosquito Control District has been keeping a close eye on the mosquitoes in the Grand Valley. This comes after multiple reports of cases of the West Nile Virus in Delta County.

Not only has none of the adult mosquitos trapped by the GRMCD tested positive for the West Nile Virus, but mosquito counts overall have been declining.

In 2017, GRMCD trapped 41,262 mosquitoes. In 2019, it dropped to 37,763. In 2020, the number has dropped significantly to 9,771.

“We are on track this year to be right around the same numbers we were seeing last year. To date we have trapped just over 8-thousand mosquitoes,” says GRMCD District Manager Tim Moore.

“First off, I think our team’s efforts are working. We’ve worked hard to treat the larvae so they can’t become adult mosquitoes, we have our fogging operations throughout the valley targeting adult mosquitoes, and our community is doing a great job of treating standing water on their properties. Secondly, our weather cycle has been helpful. We saw more rain this year, but then warm temperatures would immediately return drying up the fields and standing water before the larvae could hatch,” says Moore.

GRMCD treats more than 10,000 breeding sites from Fruita to Palisade. Their work typically begins in April and runs through the fall. Mosquitoes are cold-blooded, they do hibernate or die off, but only once temperatures are consistently below 32°F.

“We are not out of the woods yet. We are still in mosquito season and could still see cases of the West Nile Virus. It’s important for the community to remain vigilant and continue to follow the 3D’s, drain standing water, defend by wearing mosquito repellant, and dress in long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are most active,” adds Moore.

For more information on GRMCD, visit fightthebitegj.com.

