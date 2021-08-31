GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - August 31st is international Overdose Awareness Day. It is a global recognition aimed at not only awareness but reducing the stigma of drug related death. In observance of the day, and in memory of individuals lost due to substance use disorder, St Mary’s and Mesa County Opioid Response Group have put up one thousand five hundred and twelve flags at Lincoln Park to represent people in Colorado who lost their lives to a drug overdose. Out of these flags, thirty eight are white to represent those in Mesa County who have died.

It’s a topic that’s picked up a lot of steam, especially during the pandemic. America and much of the world saw sharp increases in overdoses and deaths associated with drug and opioid use. According to The Mesa County coroners office, there was a more than 70% increase in deaths related to overdoses between 2019 and 2020. The increasing addiction problem in our community and the damage and pain it wreaks on families, friends and loved ones, leave no choice but to pay attention according to addiction specialists.

To combat drug addiction St. Mary’s addiction medicine clinic provides individuals with outpatient treatment options for substance use disorders, including medication-assisted treatment, management of mental health, and group therapy. Treatments such as this has impacted close to 4,000 people in Mesa County last year.

