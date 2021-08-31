Vaccine requirement approved for Colorado healthcare workers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The State Board of Health has approved emergency rules which require staff in licensed healthcare settings to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The board met today and approved a request sent by Governor Jared Polis. The governor requested rules to be implemented to require licensed healthcare facilities to mandate their personnel, employees, direct contractors, and support staff who interact with individuals seeking medical care to receive the vaccine.

The state of Colorado also requires employees in state-run 24/7 healthcare facilities to receive the vaccine, as well as, requiring all state employees to verify their vaccination status by Monday, Sept. 20 or submit to testing twice a week.

The vaccine requirement is limited to only the healthcare facilities listed in Colorado Revised Statute 25-1.5-103(1)(a)(1). The department does not have authority over individual health care practitioners or staff, nor does it oversee other settings where patients seek medical care including primary care offices and urgent care locations.

For more updates on Colorado’s efforts in combating COVID-19, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/.

