Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass in the upcoming weeks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Lengthy morning and afternoon road closures on Red Mountain Pass will begin on Monday, Sept. 13 and conclude on Friday, Sept. 24. These closures are required for the San Miguel Power Association to conduct power line reconstruction work on the pass.

Travel Impacts:

Red Mountain Pass, also known as the Million Dollar Highway, sits on U.S. Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton. During these closures, there will be an alternate western route in place for motorists. These routes will be U.S. 160, CO 145 and 62 (through Mancos, Dolores, Telluride, and Ridgway).

Important to Note:

Red Mountain Pass will be opened during the evenings and weekends.

The following work schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other emergency circumstances.

Work Schedule:

Monday, Sept. 13 to Thursday, Sept. 16 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 24 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.



For more information on this project, please visit the San Miguel Power Association website.

More information can also be found on this flyer.

