Advertisement

Mesa County Open Burn Season begins September 1st

(KKCO)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is the first day of the Fall Open Burn Season, the season will run through Thursday, Sept. 30 for the City of Grand Junction and through Sunday, Oct. 31 for Mesa County.

Burn permits are issued by Mesa County Public Health for everyone in the county, including residents within city limits.

Residential Burn Permits cost $25 and are valid during the designated spring and fall seasons of the calendar year. All proceeds from permit sales go to support local fire protection districts.

Residents are encouraged to apply for a burn permit online at mesacounty.us/BurnPermits/. Permits can also be issued by visiting MCPH located at 510 29 1/2 Rd. or by calling (970) 248-6900.

A permit is not valid if there is a red flag warning, fire restriction, or an air quality alert in place. Residents are responsible for monitoring weather and other safety alerts to ensure burning happens on days where the conditions are favorable for smoke dispersal as well as suitable conditions for fire safety.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Tompkins, RN, pictured on the left, was among those protesting on Monday.
Vaccine requirement protests continue in Grand Junction
Some in attendance carried American flags, signs, or candles as a sign of their support.
Son of Montrose resident among servicemen killed in Afghanistan
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Vaccine requirement approved for Colorado healthcare workers
The view adjacent to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District office in Palisade, Colo.
An extra 586 million gallons of water headed into Colo. rivers
Crosswalk on 12th Street
Crosswalk safety around CMU

Latest News

Mesa County Employee Belinda Knisley is charged with second degree burglary
Mesa County employee charged with second degree burglary
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass in the upcoming weeks
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Monday Labor Day closures for City of Montrose
City and County offices in Mesa and Montrose will be closed for Labor Day
Upcoming Labor Day closures for City of Grand Junction and Mesa County