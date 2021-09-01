Mesa County Open Burn Season begins September 1st

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is the first day of the Fall Open Burn Season, the season will run through Thursday, Sept. 30 for the City of Grand Junction and through Sunday, Oct. 31 for Mesa County.

Burn permits are issued by Mesa County Public Health for everyone in the county, including residents within city limits.

Residential Burn Permits cost $25 and are valid during the designated spring and fall seasons of the calendar year. All proceeds from permit sales go to support local fire protection districts.

Residents are encouraged to apply for a burn permit online at mesacounty.us/BurnPermits/. Permits can also be issued by visiting MCPH located at 510 29 1/2 Rd. or by calling (970) 248-6900.

A permit is not valid if there is a red flag warning, fire restriction, or an air quality alert in place. Residents are responsible for monitoring weather and other safety alerts to ensure burning happens on days where the conditions are favorable for smoke dispersal as well as suitable conditions for fire safety.

