Speeding continues to be a problem, especially with younger drivers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado State Patrol is targeting high-risk driving behaviors as part of the Slow Your Roll Campaign, aimed at reminding drivers that posted speed limits are not suggestions, but designed to keep everyone as safe on the roads.

The State Patrol says that while impaired driving and distracted driving are very often condemned in social settings, that isn’t always the case with speeding. But speeding continues to be a leading factor in crashes, both lethal and non-lethal especially among younger drivers statewide.

In both 2019 and 2020, speeding was in the top two accident factors for drivers ages 16-21-years old. While speeding also took the top spot for citations issued during that same time frame.

The State Patrol says despite thousand of tickets being issued, motorists of all ages are traveling faster than the posted speed limit.

“As younger drivers gain confidence, we often find speed becoming an issue, so parents who monitor this behavior while explaining the importance of posted speed limits can help” explained Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

The Patrol says parents and other adults can play a large role in guiding safe driving principles.

“Speeding is a type of aggressive driving behavior,” explains Colonel Packard. “Talking to your young driver regularly about rules and responsibilities as well as setting a good example makes an impact.”

