Sports Highlights - Tuesday, August 31
Highlights and Scores from Varsity Soccer, Softball and Volleyball
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and final scores from D51 High School Boys Soccer, Softball and Volleyball. Along with some Colorado and National sports news.
Notable scores:
Boys Soccer
Grand Junction Central vs Palisade 2-0
Softball
Rifle vs Palisade 13-14
Volleyball
Roaring Fork vs. Grand Junction 24-26, 21-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9 (2-3)
