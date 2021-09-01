Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Tuesday, August 31

Highlights and Scores from Varsity Soccer, Softball and Volleyball
By Dave Ackert
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and final scores from D51 High School Boys Soccer, Softball and Volleyball. Along with some Colorado and National sports news.

Notable scores:

Boys Soccer

Grand Junction Central vs Palisade 2-0

Softball

Rifle vs Palisade 13-14

Volleyball

Roaring Fork vs. Grand Junction 24-26, 21-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9 (2-3)

