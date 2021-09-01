Upcoming Labor Day closures for City of Grand Junction and Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County will be closing certain amenities and offices on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. Listed below are Labor Day closures and changes for the City of Grand Junction and Mesa County.

City of Grand Junction:

City of Grand Junction Administrative Offices will be closed.

No trash pickup on Monday. Pickup will be delayed by one day through the remainder of the week.

No recycling collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day through the remainder of the week.

Parking meters will be free on Monday. This includes parking meters in Downtown Grand Junction and the parking garage on Rood Avenue.

Mesa County Closures:

Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Surveyor, Treasurer (544 Rood Ave.)

Clerk and Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (200 S. Spruce St.)

Composting Facility, Hazardous Waste, Solid Waste Administration (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Department of Human Services (510 29 1/2 Road)

District Attorney’s Office (125 N. Spruce St.)

Facilities and Fairgrounds (2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services (525 S. 6th St.)

Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road)

Public Works, Building, and Planning (971 Coffman Road & 200 S. Spruce St.)

Regional Transportation Planning Office (525 S. 6th St.)

Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (215 Rice St.)

Tri-River CSU Extension (2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Workforce Center (512 29 1/2 Road)

Mesa County Alternate Hours:

Animal Services (971A Coffman Rd.) will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Important to note:

The Labor Day closures do not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services (all locations), and the Sheriff’s Office - jail, patrol, emergency services (215 Rice St.). They will all still be open and operational.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.