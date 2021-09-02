Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old in Oklahoma

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 3-month-old believed to have been taken by her mother was canceled after they were found safe.

Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for Lelya Rivera Thursday morning. It was canceled shortly after.

They reported she was taken by her mother, 20-year-old Midaysia Highwalker, who allegedly made threatening remarks.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reported both Highwalker and the child were found safe.

Further details about the case were not available as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Employee Belinda Knisley is charged with second degree burglary
Mesa County Deputy Clerk charged with second degree burglary
The cliffside along Roan Creek in De Beque was strengthened over the summer to protect at-risk...
Flood damage possible in Mesa Co. communities with heavy rains expected
Richard Palmer, a 44-year-old registered sex offender, is being held without bail after police...
10-year-old girl screams, fights to escape sex offender in Utah
Margaret Tompkins, RN, pictured on the left, was among those protesting on Monday.
Vaccine requirement protests continue in Grand Junction
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass in the upcoming weeks

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by...
Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a...
College professor at Georgia retires on the spot amid mask dispute
The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge