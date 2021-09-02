Appleton Elementary sends love to Louisiana

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A lesson in kindness at one D51 school turned into a whole lot more. What started off as a gesture to bring cheer to those devastated by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana turned into a viral sensation to the shock of Alora McCormick, a local teacher who grew up in Louisiana.

Alora McCormick’s class at Appleton Elementary School knew that she grew up in Louisiana and that her entire family still lives there. After their teacher let them know that Hurricane Ida had hit her hometown hard, they decided to write letters of love and support. With roads damaged, there was no guarantee that the letters would make it to Louisiana by mail, so Ms. McCormick posted them on her Facebook page. Within two days the post was shared 2000 times.

The class was ecstatic, of course, and can’t wait to see where all their letters will be seen. I’m told Ms. McCormick has even received messages from Louisiana principals asking to share the letters with their students, and the kind words are motivating them to get up and start the hard work of salvaging what is left of their communities.

