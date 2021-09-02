Advertisement

CDOT helping control mudslides with super sac

CDOT workers put super sac in Blue Gulch area
CDOT workers put super sac in Blue Gulch area(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Recent rainfall in Glenwood Canyon has caused a lot of mudslides to happen.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is continuing to work on repairing parts of I-70 that got damaged by a mudslide in August.

To help limit mudslide activity on the highway, CDOT has implemented a massive “sand like” bag called the Super Sac and put them in the Blue Gulch area.

CDOT fills the Super Sac with debris that is picked up and weighs about 3000 pounds.

There are about 156 Super Sacs, with some implemented right away. The remaining are on stand-by, which are for additional support to the current ones.

The Super Sac can also potentially help as a temporary diversion to any mudslide activity that can happen.

