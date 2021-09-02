Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Wednesday, September 1

Updates and Scores from CMU Football, Varsity Soccer and Boys Basketball
By Dave Ackert
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - News updates and final scores from D51 High School Boys Soccer, and Boys Basketball. Along with some Colorado and national sports news. While first, we take a look at CMU’s last practice before their first game of the 2021 season and hear from Head Coach Tremaine Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Employee Belinda Knisley is charged with second degree burglary
Mesa County Deputy Clerk charged with second degree burglary
Margaret Tompkins, RN, pictured on the left, was among those protesting on Monday.
Vaccine requirement protests continue in Grand Junction
Some in attendance carried American flags, signs, or candles as a sign of their support.
Son of Montrose resident among servicemen killed in Afghanistan
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Vaccine requirement approved for Colorado healthcare workers
The cliffside along Roan Creek in De Beque was strengthened over the summer to protect at-risk...
Flood damage possible in Mesa Co. communities with heavy rains expected

Latest News

KKCO KJCT The 10 Sports 090121 NEW for online
Boys Soccer GJ Central vs Palisade
Sports Highlights - Tuesday, August 31
Austin Griffin rushed for two touchdowns in the Indians' season opener against Central.
Athlete of the Week: Austin Griffin
Fruita Monument starts their season with a dominant win over Highlands Ranch
The Friday Night Blitz - Week One, August 27