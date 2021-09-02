Sports Highlights - Wednesday, September 1
Updates and Scores from CMU Football, Varsity Soccer and Boys Basketball
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - News updates and final scores from D51 High School Boys Soccer, and Boys Basketball. Along with some Colorado and national sports news. While first, we take a look at CMU’s last practice before their first game of the 2021 season and hear from Head Coach Tremaine Jackson.
Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.