Colorado Mesa University vaccination promotion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has a new promotion that gives students a chance to win cash prizes, including other awards.

Students have a chance to win scholarship money that they can use to help with school finances.

The first part of the promotion has already passed, which ended on August 30. This promotion gave a student a chance to win a $5,000-semester scholarship to help with tuition. It also included forty of the fifty $500 awards.

The second part of the promotion continues until September 10, including the remaining ten $500 awards that students can win.

One student won the $5,000 scholarship during CMU’s first football game, and she gave an ecstatic reaction.

“I was looking through my emails and I saw an email that said Ellie, congrlations you are a winner. I was like oh my gosh, there is no way this is happening. I read the email and I am truly in shock. I was so excited and happy and I just didn’t know how to feel. There is no way this is happening,” said Ellie Steyn, a student at CMU.

Steyn mentions that this is a great way to build up some income and save some money for next semester that would have gone to pay for tuition.

Her choice for getting vaccinated was to protect everyone around her, including her family, friends, and the community.

The reasoning behind the promotion is to get students vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We really looked at this approach about vaccination on campous. Not one of force compliance but one of engagment and dedication and having conversation with students,” said Amy Bronson, Chair of Infectious and Communicable Disease at CMU.

Bronson mentions that CMU is not forcing students to get vaccinated but educating them about vaccines’ facts.

It can include conversations to know the why behind the vaccine and the engagement behind the Covid-19 vaccine.

Every Wednesday, CMU will be holding their vaccination clinic where students, who chose to get vaccinated, can get the shot on campus.

