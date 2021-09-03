Advertisement

Grand Junction Airport continues with runway project

(keyc)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand junction Airport is currently in the middle of a runway replacement program. The project originally broke ground in 2018 and is projected to be fully complete by 2030. If the new runway were to be built in existing runways place it would require the airport to shut down for twelve months. In order to avoid any interruptions the new runway will be built 600 feet north of the current one.

The project is quite extensive, requiring hills to be shaved, a deep embankment to be filled, and 4 million cubic yards of dirt to move. By the end of the project grant funding will cover 90 % of the project.

The replacement program will even lead to other long term benefits for the airport. When it comes to construction at the airport the buildings cant get within a certain distance of the runway, so by relocating the runway and pushing it out further actually means as we get into the 2030′s it should open up some development opportunities at the airport as well.

Grand junction regional airport continues to bounce back from pre pandemic numbers. They are also excited to announce that they saw more 25% more passengers this august then in august of 2019 which was a record breaking year for them.

